Check out this 2011 Ford Escape here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Escape comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, AWD, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Fog Light, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Roof Rack, Cruise Control, A/C and Engine Block Heater! This Escape comes equipped with the 3.0L V-6 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!



No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,

Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.