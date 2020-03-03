Menu
2011 Nissan Cube

1.8 SL

2011 Nissan Cube

1.8 SL

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$6,304

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,155KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778679
  • Stock #: 20-051aa
  • VIN: JN8AZ2KR9BT209843
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this amazing 2011 Nissan Cube SL here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This car is perfect for new buyers or anyone looking for a reliable car without breaking the bank. It comes with great options like heated seats, alloy rims, keyless entry, back up camera, navigation, handsfree calling, push button start, automatic headlights and so much more! Cars like this never last long so book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

