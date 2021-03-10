Menu
2012 Buick LaCrosse

113,913 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2012 Buick LaCrosse

2012 Buick LaCrosse

Convenience Group NAV, Pano Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated/Vented Seats!

2012 Buick LaCrosse

Convenience Group NAV, Pano Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated/Vented Seats!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6718769
  Stock #: 21-038AA Ingersoll
  VIN: 1G4GG5G37CF238951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-038AA Ingersoll
  • Mileage 113,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium that just arrived from a trade in!! This Buick LaCrosse comes loaded with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 18 alloy rims, rear sensors and backup camera, push button start, black leather interior, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, Panoramic sunroof, home link system, OnStar, and more!! This Buick comes equipped with AWD and the 3.6L V6 engine, providing great power and fuel economy!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

