519-926-2112
Come into Fresh Auto to check out this gorgeous 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat that just got traded in, in mint condition!! This beautiful F-150 Lariat comes LOADED with amazing features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20 chrome rims, running boards, Super Crew, hitch, backup sensors and camera, topper, spray in bed liner, beige leather interior, center console, power seat, memory seat, power folding mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, heated seats, ventilates seats, dual climate control, trailer brake controller, sunroof, home link system, rear power sliding window, and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4 and the 5L engine!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
