2012 Ford F-150

164,317 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Lariat MINT TRUCK, Topper, Trailer Brake, Sunroof!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6719585
  Stock #: 21-059AA Tillsonburg
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFA33769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-059AA Tillsonburg
  • Mileage 164,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out this gorgeous 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat that just got traded in, in mint condition!! This beautiful F-150 Lariat comes LOADED with amazing features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20 chrome rims, running boards, Super Crew, hitch, backup sensors and camera, topper, spray in bed liner, beige leather interior, center console, power seat, memory seat, power folding mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, heated seats, ventilates seats, dual climate control, trailer brake controller, sunroof, home link system, rear power sliding window, and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4 and the 5L engine!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

