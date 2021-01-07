+ taxes & licensing
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2012 Kia Soul 4U that just arrived from a trade in!!This Soul 4U automatic comes with many great features such as WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, SUMMER TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, keyless entry, fog lights, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, backup camera, heated seats, air conditioning, sunroof, and more!! This Soul comes equipped with FWD and a 2L engine!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
