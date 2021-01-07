Menu
2012 Kia Soul

184,017 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2.0L 4u WINTER & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, SUNROOF, Bluetooth!

2012 Kia Soul

2.0L 4u WINTER & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, SUNROOF, Bluetooth!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6545769
  • Stock #: 5863A Ingersoll
  • VIN: KNDJT2A65C7420505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2012 Kia Soul 4U that just arrived from a trade in!!This Soul 4U automatic comes with many great features such as WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, SUMMER TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, keyless entry, fog lights, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, backup camera, heated seats, air conditioning, sunroof, and more!! This Soul comes equipped with FWD and a 2L engine!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

