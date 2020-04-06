Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller

$17,755

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,173KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4850847
  • Stock #: 19-483aa
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT7CS223317
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this amazing condition 2012 Ram 1500 SLT here at Fresh Auto. This is a truck you really have to see to appreciate how good of shape it is in! It comes with 17'' alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, tonneau cover, remote start, bedliner, running boards, hitch and wiring, plus so much more. Trucks in this good of shape with this low of kms never last long so give us a call today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2019 Kia Soul Heated...
 46,907 KM
$15,984 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 8,663 KM
$43,892 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 52,968 KM
$22,924 + tax & lic
Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Send A Message