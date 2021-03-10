Menu
2012 RAM 1500

170,436 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Sport 1 Owner, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Dual Climate!!!

Location

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6816266
  • Stock #: 21-106A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT6CS143599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto and check out the 2012 Ram 1500 Sport that just arrived from a trade in!!! This Ram 1500 Sport has only 1 previous owner!! It comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" chrome rims, quad cab, running boards, backup sensors, dual exhaust, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth with leather trim seats, center console, power seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, trailer brake controller, bluetooth, cruise control, AM/FM/SAT radio, CD player, dual climate control, home link system, rear power sliding window, and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4 and Ram's classic & reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!! You won't want to miss out on this awesome truck!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

