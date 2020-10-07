Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

147,550 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

LS OnStar, Cruise, Keyless, Auto Headlights!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5898405
  • Stock #: DR5738#A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2G1WA5E36D1135767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,550 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS that just arrived from a trade in!! This car comes with great features such as keyless entry, 16" alloy rims, dual exhaust, black cloth interior, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, OnStar, and more!! This Chevrolet Impala comes equipped with FWD and a 3.6L V6 engine!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

