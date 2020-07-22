Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

92,520 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring PANO SUNROOF, HTD Seats, Remote Start, Black Leather!

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring PANO SUNROOF, HTD Seats, Remote Start, Black Leather!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5529474
  • Stock #: 20-163A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8DH714244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,520 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2013 Chrysler 300 that just arrived from a trade in!! This gorgeous Chrysler 300 is in amazing condition and comes with great features such as, keyless/passive entry,remote start

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

