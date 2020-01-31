Check out this 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Sahara Unlimited comes with great options like a 6.5 Touch Screen Radio with CD Player, Remote Start, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Black Side Steps, Automatic Transmission, Fog Lights, Hill Decent Control, Dual Tops, Cloth Interior, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks and Engine Block Heater! This Sahara comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you enough power to live up to its old slogan Jeep the Toughest 4 letter word on Wheels! So whether you are looking for a new to you rock crawler or just looking for a new daily driver the Jeep Wrangler Sahara will easily take on whatever terrain you send its way. Give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra