Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

118,572 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST Remote Start, Bluetooth, Tonneau Cover

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST Remote Start, Bluetooth, Tonneau Cover

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  1. 5956218
  2. 5956218
  3. 5956218
  4. 5956218
  5. 5956218
  6. 5956218
  7. 5956218
  8. 5956218
  9. 5956218
  10. 5956218
  11. 5956218
  12. 5956218
  13. 5956218
  14. 5956218
  15. 5956218
  16. 5956218
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5956218
  • Stock #: 20-228A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4DS717820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,572 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2013 Ram 1500 ST that just arrived from a trade in!!! This Ram comes with great features such as keyless entry, after market remote start, 17" alloy rims, running boards, mud flaps, hitch, tonneau cover, spray in liner, heated exterior mirrors, grey cloth interior, bench seat, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, bluetooth, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, rubber floor mats, and more!!! This truck only has one previous owner!!! This truck comes equipped with the classic and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 142,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST Rem...
 118,572 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 59,228 KM
$67,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory