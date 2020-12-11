Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

127,082 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Touring-L Remote Start, Heated Seats, Stow'N Go

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6336920
  • Stock #: 20-296AA Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER299812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring L that just arrived from a trade in!!! This minivan comes equipped with great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, power sliding doors, power lift tailgate, black leather interior, 7 passenger seating, Stow'N Go, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, home link system and much more!! This van comes equipped with FWD and the classic and reliable 3.6L V6 engine!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

