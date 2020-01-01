Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary, One Owner, Great Shape

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,659KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4409988
  • Stock #: 19-441A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER226424
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll has a clean carproof and is a one owner Van! This 30th Anniversary Grand Caravan comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats with Cloth Inserts, StowN Go 2nd Row Bucket Seats, StowN Go 3rd Row, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Heated Mirrors, and Engine Block Heater! This Grand Caravan comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy to help reduce fuel stops on those long family road trips! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

