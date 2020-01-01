Check out this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll has a clean carproof and is a one owner Van! This 30th Anniversary Grand Caravan comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats with Cloth Inserts, StowN Go 2nd Row Bucket Seats, StowN Go 3rd Row, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Heated Mirrors, and Engine Block Heater! This Grand Caravan comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy to help reduce fuel stops on those long family road trips! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!





