2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,171 KM

$14,349

+ tax & licensing
$14,349

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Leather Suede Interior, Tri-zone Climate, Stow'n Go!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Leather Suede Interior, Tri-zone Climate, Stow'n Go!

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,349

+ taxes & licensing

122,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5898408
  • Stock #: 20-187AA Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER305930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,171 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan that just arrived from a trade in!! This Grand Caravan comes equipped with keyless entry, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, hitch, black leather suede interior seating, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, power locks windows & mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, tri-zone climate control, stow'n go, and more!! This Grand Caravan comes equipped with Dodge's classic and reliable 3.6L V6 engine!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

