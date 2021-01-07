Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,405 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Stow N Go, Tri-Zone Climate, Bluetooth!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Stow N Go, Tri-Zone Climate, Bluetooth!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6615044
  Stock #: 20-220A Ingersoll
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER119560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT that just arrived from a trade in!! This van comes with many great features such as keyless entry, 17" alloy rims, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth interior, 7 passenger seating, 2nd and 3rd row stow'n go seats, power adjustable with 2-way lumbar control, power locks windows and mirrors, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, tri-zone climate control, and more!! This van comes equipped with FWD and Dodge's classic and reliable 3.6L V6 engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

