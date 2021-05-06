Menu
2014 Kia Forte

187,340 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Koup 2.0L EX WINTER & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS! Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

187,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7064787
  • Stock #: 21-192A Ingersoll
  • VIN: KNAFX6A87E5170442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 187,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Kia Forte EX that just arrived from a trade in!! This Forte comes with many great features such as keyless entry, fog lights, SNOW TIRES & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, 2 door, 5 passenger, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, backup camera, air conditioning, heated seats, home link system, and more!!! This Forte comes equipped with FWD, a 6 speed manual transmission, and the 2L engine, providing you with amazing fuel economy!!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

