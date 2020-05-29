Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-926-2112

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,847KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5049291
  • Stock #: 20-042A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9ES423166
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2014 Ram 1500 here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Big Horn Quad Cab comes with great options like 20 Aluminum Wheels, 8.4 Touch Screen Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Cloth Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, A/C, Steering Wheel with Volume Controls, Spray in Bed Liner, Automatic Headlights, Engine Block Heater, and more! This Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine to make the most of the 1500s Towing abilities which includes a Class IV Receiver Hitch, and both 4 Pin & 7 Pin Connector Harnesses! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

