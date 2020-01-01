Menu
2014 RAM 1500

136,266 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie 1 OWNER, NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Seats!

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie 1 OWNER, NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Seats!

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269241
  • Stock #: 20-297A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT6ES324811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie that just arrived from a trade in!! This truck comes loaded with features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, running boards, molded mud flaps, rear sensors, backup camera, dual exhaust, hitch, spray in bed liner, hard tonneau cover, push button start, black leather interior, center console, power adjustable pedals, power seat with lumbar control, memory drivers seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume on the steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, sunroof, home link system, rear power sliding window, and more!!! This truck comes equipped with a trailer tow package, which includes a hitch, Trailer Brake Controller, and Trailer Tow Mirrors, 4X4 and it comes equipped with the 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

