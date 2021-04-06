2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 7 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6909567

6909567 Stock #: 21-136A Ingersoll

21-136A Ingersoll VIN: 3C6JR6ATXEG219600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 21-136A Ingersoll

Mileage 148,742 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.