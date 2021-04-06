Menu
2014 RAM 1500

148,742 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST Easy to Clean Vinyl Seats & Floor

2014 RAM 1500

ST Easy to Clean Vinyl Seats & Floor

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  6909567
  2. 6909567
  3. 6909567
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6909567
  Stock #: 21-136A Ingersoll
  VIN: 3C6JR6ATXEG219600

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 21-136A Ingersoll
  Mileage 148,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2014 Ram 1500 ST that just arrived from a trade in!! This Ram 1500 Regular Cab is the perfect work truck with the easy to clean vinyl seats & floor!! This truck will not last here long, so be sure to call ahead for availability!! It comes with great features such as 17" alloy rims, dual exhaust, spray in bed liner, tool box, automatic headlights, bench seat, 3 passenger vinyl seating, cruise control, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and more!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

