2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,253 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

SE/SXT Dual Climate, Stow'n Go, No Accidents!

SE/SXT Dual Climate, Stow'n Go, No Accidents!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6085794
  • Stock #: 20-285B Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR701903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,253 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT that just arrived from a trade in!! This van comes with great features like keyless entry, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth interior, Stow'n Go Seating, power locks windows and mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, dual climate control and more!!! This Grand Caravan SXT comes equipped with FWD and a 3.6L V6 engine!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

