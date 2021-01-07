Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,667 KM

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT DVD, NAV, Backup Cam, Stow'N Go, Power Sliding Doors!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT DVD, NAV, Backup Cam, Stow'N Go, Power Sliding Doors!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 19-019A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR734414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT that just arrived from a trade in! This Grand Caravan SXT comes with many amazing features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, hitch, power lift tailgate, power sliding doors, heated exterior mirrors, black suede/leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, power locks windows and mirrors, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, tri-zone climate control, DVD player, backup camera , Stow'n go seats, and more!! This van comes equipped with FWD and the 3.6L V6 engine!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

