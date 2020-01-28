Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,176KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540608
  • Stock #: 5570N
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7FT727457
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2015 Dodge Journey here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Journey comes with great options like Proximity Keyless Entry, Cloth Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Aftermarket Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, and Engine Block Heater! This Journey comes equipped with the 2.4L I-4 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy to help reduce fuel stops on those long family road trips! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!

No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

