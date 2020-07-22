Menu
2015 Fiat 500

143,846 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Sport WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, keyless, CD Player!

2015 Fiat 500

Sport WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, keyless, CD Player!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5711949
  • Stock #: 5671NA Ingersoll
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBRXFT590279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,846 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Fiat 500 Sport that just arrived from a trade in!! This Fiat 500 comes with many great features like keyless entry, fog lights, 16" alloy rims, WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, power locks windows & mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD Player, black leather trim seats, air conditioning, and more!! This FWD Fiat 500 comes equipped with a 1.4L engine providing you with great fuel economy!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

