40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Ford Explorer Sport that just arrived!! This Ford Explorer Sport comes with many great features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, rear sensors and backup camera, power lift tailgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, black leather interior, 7 passenger seating, power seat, drivers side memory seat, power pedals, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This Explorer comes equipped with 4WD and a 3.5L V6 engine, providing you with great power!!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
