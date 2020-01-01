Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

165,928 KM

Details Description Features

Sport 7 Seater, NAV, Heated Seats & Wheel, Pano Sunroof!!!

Sport 7 Seater, NAV, Heated Seats & Wheel, Pano Sunroof!!!

165,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6305748
  • Stock #: 5864 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT0FGA67059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Ford Explorer Sport that just arrived!! This Ford Explorer Sport comes with many great features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, rear sensors and backup camera, power lift tailgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, black leather interior, 7 passenger seating, power seat, drivers side memory seat, power pedals, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This Explorer comes equipped with 4WD and a 3.5L V6 engine, providing you with great power!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

