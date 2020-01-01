Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

181,342 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Trailhawk FULLY LOADED, PANO SUNROOF, NAV!

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

181,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6305739
  • Stock #: 20-300A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS0FW563332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk that just arrived from a trade in!!! This Jeep Trailhawk comes FULLY LOADED with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, black 17" alloy rims, hitch, power tailgate, cargo cover, Tech Package - Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Park Sense, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Sense, Forward Collision Warning, push button start, black leather interior, power seat with lumbar control, drivers side memory seat, 8.4" touch screen display, bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, front and rear sensors, navigation, heated seats and wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, home link system, engine stop/start system, and more!! This Jeep Cherokee comes equipped with 4X4 and a 3.2L V6 engine to provide great power!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
9 Speed Automatic

