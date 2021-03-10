Menu
2015 Nissan Frontier

126,606 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

WINTER & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS! Bluetooth, Tonneau Cover!

WINTER & SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS! Bluetooth, Tonneau Cover!

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 5945A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT8FN753545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2015 Nissan Frontier S that just arrived from a trade in!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4X2
5 Speed Automatic

