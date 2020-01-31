Check out this 2016 Dodge Durango here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Durango Citadel comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Heated and Vented Leather Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, 8.4 Touch Screen Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Trailer Hitch, Power Tailgate, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Engine Block Heater! This Durango comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!