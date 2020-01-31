Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

AWD 4dr Citadel, Very Low Kilometers

2016 Dodge Durango

AWD 4dr Citadel, Very Low Kilometers

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$32,717

  • 61,411KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4676973
  • Stock #: 5578NA
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG8GC419777
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2016 Dodge Durango here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Durango Citadel comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Heated and Vented Leather Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, 8.4 Touch Screen Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Trailer Hitch, Power Tailgate, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Engine Block Heater! This Durango comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

