2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT, Single DVD Player

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT, Single DVD Player

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,970KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4609920
  • Stock #: 19-487A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR124504
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Grand Caravan comes with great options like a 6 Speaker Audio System, 6.5 Touch Screen Radio, Bluetooth, CD Player, Back-up Camera, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, StowN Go 2nd Row Bucket Seats, StowN Go 3rd Row, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Heated Mirrors, Single DVD Player, Cruise Control, A/C and Engine Block Heater! This Grand Caravan comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy to help reduce fuel stops on those long family road trips! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! Former Daily Rental!



No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra

