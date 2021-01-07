Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

122,330 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad SNOW TIRES, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, SUNROOF!!

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad SNOW TIRES, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, SUNROOF!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6545760
  Stock #: 20-303A Ingersoll
  VIN: 3C4PDCGGXGT170810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2016 Dodge Journey that just arrived from a trade in!! This Journey has many great features such as keyless/passive entry, fog lights, heated exterior mirrors, snow tires on rims, summer tires on alloy rims, 7 passenger seating, push button start, black cloth with leather trim seats, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume control, bluetooth, cruise control, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, backup camera, tri-zone climate control, sunroof, home link system, and more! This Journey comes equipped with FWD and a 3.6L V6 engine!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

