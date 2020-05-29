Menu
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,369KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5046915
  • Stock #: 5615N
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K82GBC08128
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2016 Ford Edge here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Edge comes with great options like Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, Power Heated and Vented Leather Front Bucket Seats with Position Memory, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Power Locks, Power Windows, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Satellite Radio with Ford Sync Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Navigation and Engine Block Heater! This Edge comes equipped with the 3.5L V6 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

