2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,051 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited Heated/Vented Seats, NAV, Pano Sunroof!

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited Heated/Vented Seats, NAV, Pano Sunroof!

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6383637
  Stock #: 5877 Ingersoll
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG321546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited that just arrived!! This Santa Fe comes with many amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, fog lights, 19" alloy rims, backup sensors, backup camera, power lift tailgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, drivers memory seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats with steering wheel, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This vehicle comes equipped with AWD and a 2L Turbo engine, providing you with amazing power and fuel economy!!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

