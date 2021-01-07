Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

113,334 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

SL Premium SNOW TIRES, NAV, PANO Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6545757
  Stock #: DR5820A Ingersoll
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC838208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2016 Nissan Rogue SL that just arrived!! This Rogue SL comes with many amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, summer tires on rims, power lift tailgate, heated exterior mirrors, push button start, black leather interior, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, and more!! This Rogue comes equipped with AWD and a 2.5L engine, providing you with great power and fuel economy!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

