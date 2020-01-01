Menu
2016 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5 Express, One Owner

2016 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5 Express, One Owner

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,348KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444311
  • Stock #: 19-330A
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT1GG206012
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Check out this 2016 Ram regular cab 1500 here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This truck has looks and functionality, clean carproof, This 2 wheel drive Express Regular Cab comes with great options like 20 Black Wheels, Satellite Radio, Cloth Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Engine Block Heater, and more! This Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

