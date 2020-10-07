Menu
2016 RAM 1500

91,989 KM

Details

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 1 OWNER, NAV, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 1 OWNER, NAV, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

91,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6096096
  • Stock #: 20-290A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2GS137165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,989 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2016 Ram 1500 Sport that just arrived from a trade in!!! This truck only has one previous owner, has not been in any accidents, and comes with many great features including keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, wheel-to-wheel running boards, dual exhaust, front and rear backup sensors, backup camera, spray in bed liner, trailer tow package (trailer tow mirrors, hitch, trailer brake controller), push button start, leather interior, center console, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, cruise control, 8 speed, 4X4, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, Navigation, heated seats and wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, rear power sliding window, home link system, and more!!! This Ram 2500 comes equipped with the classic and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

