2017 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.