2017 Chevrolet Trax

72,996 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

LT SNOW TIRES, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam!

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT SNOW TIRES, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6545763
  • Stock #: 5876A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB7HL202163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT that just arrived from a trade in! This Trax LT comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, SUMMER TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, projection manager (Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto), bluetooth, air conditioning, OnStar, and more!! This Trax comes equipped with AWD and a 1.4L engine, providing you with great power and fuel economy!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

