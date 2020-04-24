Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,273KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914339
  • Stock #: 20-087a
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR868592
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this freshly traded 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This van has everything you need including both summer and winter tires on rims, alloy rims for both, fog lights, full stow n go seating that allows you to go from carrying the whole family to loading huge amounts of cargo in seconds, leather interior with cloth inserts,DVD power seat, keyless entry, handsfree calling, 6.5'' touch screen display, trim zone climate control, back up camera and so much more! Call to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 8,391 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Crew, ...
 98,414 KM
$33,639 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT, A...
 118,173 KM
$17,755 + tax & lic
Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Send A Message