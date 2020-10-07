+ taxes & licensing
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ford Edge Titanium that just arrived!! This Ford Edge comes with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, 19" alloy rims, dual exhaust, hitch, power lift tailgate, rear sensors, backup camera, 5 passenger seating, Blind Spot Monitoring, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, drivers memory seat, push button start, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition & volume control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, dual climate control, heated seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This vehicle comes equipped with a 2L engine and FWD, making it extremely fuel efficient!!!
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
