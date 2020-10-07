Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

142,058 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium NAV, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium NAV, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5956221
  • Stock #: 20-219A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2FMPK3K99HBB85144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,058 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ford Edge Titanium that just arrived!! This Ford Edge comes with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, 19" alloy rims, dual exhaust, hitch, power lift tailgate, rear sensors, backup camera, 5 passenger seating, Blind Spot Monitoring, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, drivers memory seat, push button start, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition & volume control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, dual climate control, heated seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This vehicle comes equipped with a 2L engine and FWD, making it extremely fuel efficient!!!
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 142,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST Rem...
 118,572 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 59,228 KM
$67,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory