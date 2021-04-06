Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

91,839 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Sport/North Remote Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Leather!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6892887
  • Stock #: 5935A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB2HD197347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude that just arrived from a trade in!! This Compass comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, heated exterior mirrors, black leather interior, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, cruise control, bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, air conditioning, heated seats, automatic transmission, sunroof, home link system, and more!!! This Jeep comes equipped with 4X4 and the 2.4L engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

