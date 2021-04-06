2017 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6892887 Stock #: 5935A Ingersoll

5935A Ingersoll VIN: 1C4NJDAB2HD197347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.