2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,724KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4749051
  • Stock #: 19-326A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3HN304873
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2017 Nissan Altima here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Altima comes with great options like FWD, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Back-up Camera, Dual Exhaust, CD Player, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Automatic headlights, A/C, and Engine Block Heater! This Altima comes equipped with the 2.5L Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

