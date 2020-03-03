Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL,LOADED,Sunroof, NAV, Remote start, 360 Cam

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$20,807

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,071KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778694
  • Stock #: 20-111aa
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC840920
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this loaded AWD 2017 Nissan Rogue SL here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Rogue comes loaded with all the goodies you could want including a full leather interior, power seats for both the driver and the passenger, 360 degree cameras, heated seats and steering wheels, dual zone climate control, power tailgate, touch screen display, panoramic sunroof, memory seats, passive entry and so much more. These Rogues never last long so give us a call to book your test drive today!

