2017 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

2017 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,438KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4609923
  • Stock #: 5576N#
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0HL670491
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2017 Nissan Sentra here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Sentra SV comes with great options like Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Heated Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Back-up Camera, A/C, and Engine Block Heater! This Sentra comes equipped with the 1.8L Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! Former Daily Rental!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

