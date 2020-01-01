Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  1. 4444308
  2. 4444308
  3. 4444308
  4. 4444308
  5. 4444308
  6. 4444308
  7. 4444308
  8. 4444308
  9. 4444308
  10. 4444308
  11. 4444308
  12. 4444308
  13. 4444308
  14. 4444308
  15. 4444308
  16. 4444308
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,106KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444308
  • Stock #: 19-420A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT1HS624053
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2017 Ram 1500 here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Big Horn Crew Cab comes with great options like Remote Start, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Back up Camera, 8.4 Touch Screen Satellite Radio, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power Cloth Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Spray in Bed Liner, Automatic Headlights, Engine Block Heater, and more! This Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine to make the most of the 1500s Towing abilities which includes a Class IV Receiver Hitch, Tailer Brake Controller and both 4 Pin & 7 Pin Connector Harnesses! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2016 Mazda MAZDA6 4d...
 87,262 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 107,736 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 46,730 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Send A Message