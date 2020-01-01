Check out this 2017 Ram 1500 here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab comes with many great options like 20'' Wheels, 8.4'' Touch Screen Radio with Navigation & Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Alpine Audio System, Heated Power Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Power Heated and Vented Front Leather Bucket Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Back Up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Sunroof, Engine Block Heater, Spray in Bed Liner, Ram Box, Running Boards and more! This Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L Hemi Engine to make the most of the 1500s Towing ability which includes a Class IV Receiver Hitch and both 4 Pin & 7 Pin Connector Harnesses! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!





No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,

Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.