2017 RAM 1500

70,620 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT NAV, Heated Seats & Wheel, B/U Cam!

2017 RAM 1500

SLT NAV, Heated Seats & Wheel, B/U Cam!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5611221
  • Stock #: 20-159A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2HS818560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,620 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ram 1500 SLT that just arrived from a trade in!! This Ram comes with many great features such as, keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, running boards, molded mud flaps, dual exhaust, hitch, tonneau cover, spray in box liner, grey cloth interior, center console, automatic headlights, power folding mirrors, voice recognition & volume control on steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth, 8.4" touch screen, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats & steering wheel, backup camera, home link system, rear power sliding window and much more!!! This 4X4 truck comes equipped with Ram's classic and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

