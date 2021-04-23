Menu
2017 RAM 1500

131,735 KM

Fresh Auto

SLT Bluetooth, Running Boards, Spray in Liner!

SLT Bluetooth, Running Boards, Spray in Liner!

Location

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004462
  • Stock #: 5984 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS669604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ram 1500 SLT that just arrived!! This truck comes with features such as keyless entry, 20" alloy rims, running boards, hitch, spray in bed liner, grey cloth interior, bench seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, compass, air conditioning, rear power sliding window, and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4, an 8 speed transmission, and the classic 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

