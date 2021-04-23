Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 7 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7004462

7004462 Stock #: 5984 Ingersoll

5984 Ingersoll VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS669604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.