Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7015445

7015445 Stock #: 21-160B Ingersoll

21-160B Ingersoll VIN: 1C6RR7HT4HS834056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,049 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.