+ taxes & licensing
519-926-2112
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport that just arrived!! This Ram 1500 Sport has only one previous owner and has no reported accidents through CARFAX Canada!!! It comes with options such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, mud flaps, dual exhaust, hitch, spray in bed liner, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth with leather trim seats, center console, power seat, power folding mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, air conditioning, home link system, rear power sliding window and more!!! This truck comes equipped with an 8 speed automatic transmission, 4X4, and the classic 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7