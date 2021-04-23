Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

79,049 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Spray In Liner, Remote Start, Bluetooth!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Spray In Liner, Remote Start, Bluetooth!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  1. 7015445
  2. 7015445
  3. 7015445
  4. 7015445
  5. 7015445
  6. 7015445
  7. 7015445
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7015445
  • Stock #: 21-160B Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT4HS834056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport that just arrived!! This Ram 1500 Sport has only one previous owner and has no reported accidents through CARFAX Canada!!! It comes with options such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, mud flaps, dual exhaust, hitch, spray in bed liner, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth with leather trim seats, center console, power seat, power folding mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, air conditioning, home link system, rear power sliding window and more!!! This truck comes equipped with an 8 speed automatic transmission, 4X4, and the classic 5.7L V8 HEMI engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2014 Mazda Miata MX-...
 55,476 KM
$24,349 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 91,675 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT Bl...
 131,735 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory