2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 SLT, Remote Start

2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 SLT, Remote Start

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4469034
  • Stock #: 5561N
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL1HG630133
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2017 Ram 2500 here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This SLT Crew Cab comes with many great options like Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Front Power Cloth Bench Seats, Back-up Camera, Back up Sensors, Keyless Entry, Running Boards, Spray in Bedliner, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, and More! This Ram comes equipped with the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine to make the most of the 2500s Towing Package which includes a Class V Receiver Hitch, Trailer Brake Controller, and both 4 Pin & 7 Pin Connector Harnesses! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

