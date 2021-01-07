Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

88,658 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LT Auto Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

LT Auto Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6545754
  Stock #: 5901 Ingersoll
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM8J7197508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT that just arrived!! This Cruze LT comes with many great features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, 16" alloy rims, push button start, black cloth interior, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume control o the steering wheel, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, Projection Manager (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto), heated seats, air conditioning, sunroof, OnStar, Bose speaker system, and more!! This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with FWD and a 1.4L engine!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

