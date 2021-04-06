Menu
2018 Ford F-150

66,235 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT NAV, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT NAV, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6833261
  • Stock #: 21-142A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E58JKE89901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2018 Ford F-150 XLT that just arrived! This Ford F-150 comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, front tow hooks, 18" alloy rims, running boards, backup sensors and camera, hitch, spray in bedliner, black cloth interior, power seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, power pedals, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, apple CarPlay, 4X4, air conditioning, heated seats, rear power sliding window and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4 and the 5L engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

