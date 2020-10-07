+ taxes & licensing
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk that just arrived from a trade in!! This Trailhawk has only one previous owner, low kilometers, and has no reported accidents through CARFAX Canada!!! This Jeep Trailhawk comes LOADED with amazing options such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 2 front & 1 rear tow hook, 17" black alloy rims, hitch, power tailgate, cargo cover, front & rear sensors, backup camera, push button start, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, memory seat, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition & volume control on the steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Sense, Forward Collision Warning, Active Park Sense, Bluetooth, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, 4X4, panoramic sunroof, home link system, rubber floor mats, and more!! This Jeep Trailhawk comes equipped with a 3.2L V6 engine!!
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
