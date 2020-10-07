Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

26,246 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 1 OWNER, Tech Package!! LOADED, PANO SUNROOF!!!

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 1 OWNER, Tech Package!! LOADED, PANO SUNROOF!!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002073
  • Stock #: 20-281A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX0JD521842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,246 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk that just arrived from a trade in!! This Trailhawk has only one previous owner, low kilometers, and has no reported accidents through CARFAX Canada!!! This Jeep Trailhawk comes LOADED with amazing options such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 2 front & 1 rear tow hook, 17" black alloy rims, hitch, power tailgate, cargo cover, front & rear sensors, backup camera, push button start, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, memory seat, power locks windows & mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition & volume control on the steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Sense, Forward Collision Warning, Active Park Sense, Bluetooth, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, dual climate control, 4X4, panoramic sunroof, home link system, rubber floor mats, and more!! This Jeep Trailhawk comes equipped with a 3.2L V6 engine!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
9 Speed Automatic

