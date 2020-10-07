2018 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 9 Speed Automatic

